Florida's Surgeon General: A LOT OF RED FLAGS on the untested new Covid vax.

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Florida's Surgeon General slams the new, untested mRNA vaccine:
“There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There's been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people...”