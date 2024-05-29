Create New Account
He was beat to head and left alone on side of road with head trauma crying in pain waiting for help!
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

The Moho


May 27, 2024


He was left alone on side of road with head trauma due to human, very malnourished fighting for life


Thomas had noticeable injuries to his head, and X-rays showed clear blunt force trauma, which officials believe is a result of animal cruelty. He had significant swelling to his head and was also very skinny and underfed..


Special thanks to: Bradshaw Animal Shelter


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtYqR1sMTBI

