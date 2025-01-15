BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🇺🇸 Thought Crimes and the Future of Freedom: It’s Time to Take Action
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
32 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • 3 months ago

Think it’s bad here in the U.S.? Look at what’s happening in the UK—people are being convicted for thought crimes. A man was found guilty simply for praying silently in memory of his deceased son. This is the slippery slope we’ve been warning about, and it’s coming here if we don’t act.


When governments begin to control what you think or believe, freedom is lost. If you think this can’t happen in America, think again. The warning signs are everywhere. Now is the time to draw a line, stand up, and say, “This far and no further.”


We’re stepping up with resources, connections, and solutions to help you get out of the system and build your tribe. From legal support to community funding, we’re taking action to help protect what’s left of our freedoms.


👉 Comment "COLLAPSE" to join the movement and learn how to protect yourself and your family from what’s coming, or visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with us today.


#ProtectYourFreedom #TakeActionNow #WakeUp #ThoughtCrimes #StandUpForLiberty #MichaelGibsonCollapse #HumanRights

Keywords
freedomspiritualityspeakerseries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy