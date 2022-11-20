Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Follow the Christmas Star route! (Service at a church to God, November 13, 2022)
13 views
channel image
Aka SpiritualMessengers of God
Published 9 days ago |

Read the story, "Angels Guided Us to Follow a Christmas Star," as told in the middle of this service. See it in the newsletter you, as a subscribing member, will receive – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cDxuMlbW5HeP8Qm5Vk2Oq-DyE1knX00w/view?usp=sharing

Would you like to join in this Association the angels asked us to form? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup

Keywords
messiahjesuschristmasstarangelsadventsecond-comingjohn-the-baptist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket