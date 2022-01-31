Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Because We Care (E-cigarettes) BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.22.15)

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The FDA takes the Nanny State to higher heights as they pass judgement on e cigarettes. An intervention that has the potential to prevent 410,000 deaths a year in the US and the FDA says, "Not So Fast". Tune in.
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Assault Against Asthmatics - https://www.brighteon.com/a8e3ca98-9d36-4871-a963-a498b5241b75