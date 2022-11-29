And We Know 11.28.2022 Starry NIGHT, EVIL counterattack, Chinese FIGHT TYRANNY, REPRESSED NO MORE! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
November 28, 2022
You ever wonder if folks are really waking up? The evil is becoming so much more blatant day after day. It is enough to set any person into depression with all the filth that is hitting our minds. Never heard of the song Starry Night, but it is relevant in its wording in so many ways. The Media spins everything, Disney has a song for Satan, our country is being taken apart piece by piece, Today we will start with some heavy information on China and continue into the depths of the debauchery…yet try to find some light in it all.
