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THE TRUE AGENDA OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION - GREG REESE (VIDEO)
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106 views • May 07, 2020
The U.N. and the W.H.O. are enemies of the people, yet the USA allowed the Rockefeller Foundation to build the current Illuminati's NWO headquarters in NYC. Greg Reese does a great job in exposing these two organizations as dealing in Terrorism, not fighting against it. The very definition of the word TERRORISM is GOVERNMENT BY INTIMIDATION. Never forget, the War on Terror is FAKE, but the War of Terror is very real, and the citizens of the world are the enemies of the state. For starters, LOOK AT THE LOGO ITSELF, they don't need to hide anything when 99% of the world's population is UNCONSCIOUS.
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