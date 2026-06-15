Russian Crash scene of a training flight of a Tu-22M3 in the Irkutsk region, Russia - filmed by a local resident

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⚡️ — A video from the scene of the crash of the Tu-22M3 in the Irkutsk region, filmed by a local resident.
The crash of the missile carrier Tu-22M3 during a scheduled training flight in the Irkutsk region.
It is reported that the pilots were able to eject and were picked up by rescuers.
@Intelslava