BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russians Tests of a Remote Controlled FPV Tank
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
206 views • 10 months ago

Footage of tests of a remote-controlled FPV tank created by enthusiasts based on the captured Ukrainian T-72AMT, Zaporozhye region.

It appears that one of the operators controls the movement of the tank, while the other is in charge of its turret.

Similar complexes for remote control of equipment were developed and tested by various design bureaus of the country even before the outbreak of hostilities, but none of this has yet reached the front.

Perhaps this is one of the future directions for the development of armored vehicles - in response to the dominance of drones in the sky, the transformation of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles into ground-based drones in order to minimize personnel losses.

Adding:  per Washington Post

The American administration allowed the transfer of US weapons to the Ukrainian nationalist Azov regiment.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a State Department statement.

According to an excerpt from the statement cited by the publication, the unit underwent “thorough vetting” in accordance with the Leahy Act, which prevents the United States from providing military assistance to foreign military units found to have committed human rights violations. American authorities have “no evidence” of such violations, the text says.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy