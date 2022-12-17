𝗤𝗨𝗘𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 2 Police Officers were KILLED by ALLEGED CRAZY CONSPIRACY THEORISTS 🔫

BUT, were they CRAZY?
An obvious false flag... two good looking cops vs. an "ugly" truther.... obviously people should be holding politicians accountable instead of running to the firing squad....
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌
Support:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/endilluminati
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.