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Are You Accidentally Funding Planned Parenthood? | Flyover Conservatives
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23 views • September 08, 2021
Col1972
#Col1972 #LifeTribe #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
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Col1972 is a fashion brand based around one vital concept for the age of the patriot… Defunding the swamp and funding America First. Carla D’Addesi and family have focused on making a quality competition to some of the leading fashion brands while making one major twist… instead of funding planned parenthood they fund pro life organizations! They are a perfect pairing for the Flyover Family and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to this amazing company. For being apart of the Flyover Family you will get 10% off your order with Col1972!
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Link to Go Shopping with Col1972:
https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
PROMO CODE FLYOVER
Col1972 Blog Post on which major fashion brands are funding planned parenthood
https://bit.ly/closet2021
#Col1972 #LifeTribe #FlyoverConservatives
Welcome to the Flyover Conservatives podcast with David and Stacy Whited. Breaking down current events and examining culture through the lens of conservative Christian values.
Feel led to donate and support the Flyover message?
https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
Get Flyover Conservatives Merch @
https://flyoverconservatives.com/merch
(Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off)
Support Mike Lindell's Fight Against Election Fraud and Censorship and Save Up to 66% off of Your My Pillow Products Today by Using Promo Code “Flyover” When Checking Out At
https://www.MyPillow.com
Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At:
https://www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
Learn How to Fight Back Against the Wealth Destroying Inflation: www.BH-PM.com
Text Flyover’s Gold and Silver Buyer Choice (Andrew Sorchini) Today At:
866-346-5325 or Text 310-433-3524
Follow us @
Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Col1972 is a fashion brand based around one vital concept for the age of the patriot… Defunding the swamp and funding America First. Carla D’Addesi and family have focused on making a quality competition to some of the leading fashion brands while making one major twist… instead of funding planned parenthood they fund pro life organizations! They are a perfect pairing for the Flyover Family and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to this amazing company. For being apart of the Flyover Family you will get 10% off your order with Col1972!
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Link to Go Shopping with Col1972:
https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
PROMO CODE FLYOVER
Col1972 Blog Post on which major fashion brands are funding planned parenthood
https://bit.ly/closet2021
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