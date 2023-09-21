Create New Account
Christine Anderson:15 minute cities' will be used to implement climate lockdowns
Leona Wind
German MEP, Christine Anderson: '15 minute cities' will be used to implement climate lockdowns, under the guise of tackling the imaginary "climate crisis". (AMY) Christine Anderson Is A Leader But E.U Should Be Shut Down Or Be Election People By Country in Europe

