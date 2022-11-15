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A vision from my lovely Jesus in which more details were shown to me about the Coronation Dream I had been praying about.
Ezekiel 3:8-9
8 Behold, I have made thy face strong against their faces, and thy forehead strong against their foreheads.
9 As an adamant harder than flint have I made thy forehead: fear them not, neither be dismayed at their looks, though they be a rebellious house.
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