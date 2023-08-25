Sen John Kennedy: "Hunter-gate is about two things. Privilege and sleeze."

This may be Senator John Kennedy's most SAVAGE takedown of the Biden Crime Family yet— You'll be in TEARS:
"Hunter-gate is about two things: privilege and sleaze... President Biden and many members of the media lecture us incisively about the injustice of privilege. But to me, that's like being lectured about gun safety by Alec Baldwin."🤣🤣🤣
source:
https://rumble.com/v3bjwic-sen-kennedy-huntergate-is-about-privilege-and-sleaze.html
