© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/11/2022 Miles Guo: Why is the CCP so scared of the Ukraine rescue operation launched by the New Federal State of China? Because Chinese people have quickly found their true color and it’s proven that decent Chinese people have tastes, courage and is able to contribute by giving assistance to others, and therefore this is a deadly attack to the CCP