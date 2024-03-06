Create New Account
Don't Give Ukraine Taurus missiles..': 60% Germans Revolt Against Taurus Trigger; 72% Oppose Sending Troops
Vampire Slayer
Published a day ago

There is a big revolt in Germany against the idea of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Almost 60% of Germans polled opposed the Taurus long-range cruise missile supply to Ukraine. Pollster also ascertained the attitudes of Germans towards troop deployment in the embattled nation. A total of 72% of those surveyed said they opposed sending troops to Ukraine.

