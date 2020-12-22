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FAT BA$TARD COPPER ORDERS WOMAN TO GET THE TRAIN HOME INSTEAD OF WALKING | YOUR BLOOD WILL BOIL
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222 views • December 22, 2020
Power Tripping Vile Piece of Sh!t in a Yellow Vest and Face Nappy Ordering an Adult Woman on How She Should Make Her Way Home. This Is Really Starting to Make My Blood Boil Now, This Bullsh!t Has Gone Way Past the Line Already.
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