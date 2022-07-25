Russia and Iran Need Each Other, but Do Not Trust Each Other

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https://gnews.org/post/pyu2b4e6
07/20/2022 CIA Director William Burns: Russians and Iranians need each other right now, both heavily sanctioned, both looking to break out of political isolation as well. But if they need each other, they don’t really trust each other because they are energy rivals and historical competitors