Margazhi Mantra – A Guided Meditation Process to Become Dynamic & Blissful | Sadhguru

Sadhguru looks at the significance of the month of Margazhi, and its impact on the planet and the human system.
Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru
Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.
MADITATION KNOWLEDGE
LEARN MORE : CLICK HERE
Inner Engineering
Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.