Pearls of Wisdom

Questions around Sexuality



In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit





Questions around Sexuality

1. Why are so many people ashamed of their sexuality

2. Why do they feel guilty about their sexuality?

3. How can this lead to illness?

4. What is the real meaning and purpose of our sexuality and gender?

5. How can we find a natural way to sex?

6. What is a natural reaction to sexual arousal?



If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



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