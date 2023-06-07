The Nonnegotiable Gospel Part One: The Gospel

Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&search=nonnegotiable Free eBook: https://davehunt.org





What is the “good news” of the gospel—and from what does it save us?





In order to answer that question, we must begin in the Garden, for it was there, in the most perfect environment that God’s heart of love and His creative power could design, that sin had its awful beginning.





Surrounded by beauty, satisfied by abundance, and enjoying the fellowship of their Creator Friend, our first parents nevertheless fell to the seductive lies of the Serpent. “Ye shall be as gods” was Satan’s promise, while Adam, in loyalty to Eve, whom he loved more than God himself, joined in her disobedience and ate of the forbidden fruit (1 Timothy 2:14). Thus, “by [this] one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned” (Romans 5:12).





