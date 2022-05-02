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Warning Of Deception Regarding the 144000
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138 views • May 02, 2022
The eyes are windows for the devil to steal souls. Put on the mind of Christ. Deny our flesh and test all spirits. The devil will come to deceive your eyes and ears with signs and wonders. Many will be deceived
I was pressed to do this video but its night.
Many now look for Christs return and the devil knows what people expect to see. He can transform to whatever we expect to see. He can make sounds our ears want to hear. Our flesh is the enemy of God. Follow by faith the leading of God's Spirit.
I was pressed to do this video but its night.
Many now look for Christs return and the devil knows what people expect to see. He can transform to whatever we expect to see. He can make sounds our ears want to hear. Our flesh is the enemy of God. Follow by faith the leading of God's Spirit.
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