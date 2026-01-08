BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sledgehammer 🔨
wolfburg
wolfburg
28 views • 24 hours ago

A psychedelic rock anthem begins with gritty electric guitars and swirling organs, riding a heavy, syncopated groove, Punchy bass and sharp drums propel the verses while fuzzy guitar licks weave through, Choruses burst open with layered harmonies, dynamic horn accents, and wah-soaked guitar, A spoken word bridge rides a slow, hypnotic breakdown, before a surging, experimental outro jam—driven by wailing solos and walls of feedback—closes the track in an explosive wash of sound

[Intro] [Digital bell chime] [Minimalist glassy synth] [Sparse electronic clicks] [Atmospheric silence]

[Verse 1] [Soft shimmering pads] [Minimal percussion] Hey, hey, you... Tell me, how have you been? You could have a steam train If you just lay down your tracks. You could have an aeroplane flying, If you bring your blue sky back.

[Bridge] [Syncopated woody tom-toms] [Pulsating driving bassline] All you do is call me... I’ll be anything you need. You could have a big dipper, Going up and down, all around the bends. You could have a bumper car, bumping... This amusement never ends.

[Chorus] [Explosive Gated Reverb Drums] [Bright Punchy Brass Section] [Anthemic Power Vocals] I wanna be your Sledgehammer! Why don’t you call my name? Oh, let me be your Sledgehammer! This will be my testimony!

[Verse 2] [Sudden drop] [Intimate dry vocals] [Single synth drone] Show me 'round your fruit cage, 'Cause I will be your honey bee. Open up your fruit cage... Where the fruit is as sweet as can be.

[Bridge 2] [Intricate shakers] [Interlocking muted guitars] I’m gonna be the Sledgehammer... Put your mind at rest. This can be my testimony, Let there be no doubt about it.

[Chorus] [Maximum energy] [Distorted guitar layers] I wanna be your Sledgehammer! Why don’t you call my name? You’d better call the Sledgehammer! (Sledge! Sledge! Sledgehammer!)

[Outro] [Heavy tribal groove] [Building rhythmic layers] I kicked the habit... shed my skin. This is the new stuff. (I go dancing in... we can go dancing in...) I’ve been feeding the rhythm, Gonna build that power. Show for me... I will show for you. [Final massive synth chord] [Long glassy decay] [End]

