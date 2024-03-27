Cell Phone Radiation Reduces Sperm Quality, Testosterone Levels & Male Fertility

Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology at Stanford University School of Medicine.
In this clip from episode 108 of the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Andrew Huberman discusses how cell phone usage and EMFs can have a negative impact on sperm health and testosterone levels.
Effects of mobile phone usage on sperm quality – No time-dependent relationship on usage: A systematic review and updated meta-analysis (Environmental Research)
For more updates, visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/essentialenergy
EMF Protection Devices For Survival - https://bit.ly/ESSENTIALENERGY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.