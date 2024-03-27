Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cell Phone Radiation Reduces Sperm Quality, Testosterone Levels & Male Fertility
channel image
Essential Energy
6 Subscribers
94 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology at Stanford University School of Medicine.

In this clip from episode 108 of the Huberman Lab podcast, Dr. Andrew Huberman discusses how cell phone usage and EMFs can have a negative impact on sperm health and testosterone levels.


Effects of mobile phone usage on sperm quality – No time-dependent relationship on usage: A systematic review and updated meta-analysis (Environmental Research)


For more updates, visit: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/essentialenergy

EMF Protection Devices For Survival - https://bit.ly/ESSENTIALENERGY

Keywords
emfcell phone radiationemf radiation5gpregnancycell phonetestosteronefertilityspermelectromagnetic radiationmale fertilitysperm health

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket