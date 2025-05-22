World Economic Forum "agenda contributor" Ngaire Woods: is the elite across the world trust each other more and more... The bad news is that the majority of people trust that elite less."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Economic Forum "agenda contributor" Ngaire Woods: "The good news is the elite across the world trust each other more and more... The bad news is that the majority of people trust that elite less."
"So we can lead, but if people aren't following, we're not going to get to where we want to go."