3 It's Time We Hear God's Economic Solutions

It's past time we listen to what God has to say about economics. We have been operating under man made synthetic money systems for hundreds of years. This planet has basically always been under bondage to some form of money.
Follow on Rumble @ https://rumble.com/c/c-2465374
We now have the opportunity to get it right and set creation free. But will we finally listen? Today I lay out simple solutions. Take greed out of the picture. Bring about a level of abundance never before known.
Get my book, get on my email list, and check out some of my courses at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.