3 It's Time We Hear God's Economic Solutions

It's past time we listen to what God has to say about economics. We have been operating under man made synthetic money systems for hundreds of years. This planet has basically always been under bondage to some form of money.

Follow on Rumble @ https://rumble.com/c/c-2465374

We now have the opportunity to get it right and set creation free. But will we finally listen? Today I lay out simple solutions. Take greed out of the picture. Bring about a level of abundance never before known.

Get my book, get on my email list, and check out some of my courses at https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com



