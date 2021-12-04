© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God is Greater Than Our Heart!
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 04, 2021
We should never fal into condemnation. Condemnation is from the devil. And even if our heart condemns us, God is greater than our hearts. There is always hoipe in Christ. But there is no hope in condmenation.
However, conviction comes from the Holy Spirit. So when we feel conviction we should not write it off as condemnation. When God convicts us He will give us a solution and hope. Then it is up to us to accept and follow that conviction or reject it.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
However, conviction comes from the Holy Spirit. So when we feel conviction we should not write it off as condemnation. When God convicts us He will give us a solution and hope. Then it is up to us to accept and follow that conviction or reject it.
For more: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.