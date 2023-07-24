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Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Ten Secrets
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9 views • July 24, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 23, 2023


In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the Ten Secrets.


Mirjana Dragicevic -Soldo received all ten secrets from Our Lady, the last one on Christmas Day 1982 which also marked for her the last of the daily apparitions.


That day the Virgin said to her, "Now turn to God, through faith, like all others.


I will only appear to you for your birthday and when you have difficulties in your life.”


Since August 1987, on the 2nd day of each month he hears the voice of Our Lady and sometimes sees her.


Mirjana also knows the exact dates of when the events enclosed in the ten secrets will take place.


On the second of each month, pray with Our Lady for the sick and for the unbelievers.


For the fact that the visionary knows all the secrets and dates on which they will take place, she is often asked questions about these future events.


The Medjugorje visionary Mirjana Soldo had this to say in 1998 during her talk at the Chicago Marian Conference.


“I want to tell you that I have heard about lots of different apparitions, some here in America, where reportedly Our Lady is talking about some horrible times to come where there is going to be floods and all kinds of disasters.


And I always say, with a full heart, that that’s not truly Our Lady speaking because Our Lady is our mother and she loves her children, and it is not her desire that people love her because they fear.


That is not true faith.


She changes us with her smile and with love.


And so we don't need to fear anything, but we need to place our lives in her hands and we must not think about what will happen tomorrow.


Our Lady desires that we think about what is going to happen now, in this moment, because who amongst us here can say in ten minutes we will still be alive.


Our Lady desires that every second of our lives we’re prepared to return to God.”


Here’s what the late Father Slavko Barbaric OFM had to say about speculating and focusing on the Medjugorje ‘secrets’.


“With regards to the secrets it is definitely better not to want to guess, because it would all be in vain.


It would be better to recite another Rosary rather than talk about the secrets.


Impatiently waiting for the secrets to be revealed removes our concentration from what is important.


There are catastrophes, floods, earthquakes and wars every day, but unless I am personally involved they are not catastrophic for me.


To wait for something to happen is similar to a student who continually asks himself when the exam will be, when his turn will be and whether the professor will be well disposed or not.


It’s the same as a student not studying or preparing himself for the exam even though the exam is upon him, but concentrates instead only on the ‘secrets,’ on what is unknown to him.


So you see, we must do what we can do, and the secrets will no longer be a problem for us.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bela1xgxlag

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christiancatholicvirgin maryno fearvisionaryour ladymedjugorjequo vadismirjanaten secretsexact dates
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