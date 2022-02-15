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2/13/2022 Miles Guo: The International Olympic Committee is a criminal organization that has committed countless crimes. All the international organizations corrupted by the CCP such as the WTO, WHO, and the UN Commission on Human Rights are lawless and have been exploiting the Chinese people by colluding with the CCP