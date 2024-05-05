Create New Account
While Finally Uniting the Country - Joe Biden Will STILL Be Replaced on Dem Ticket
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago

While Joe Biden is finally uniting the country, there's no doubt that he's going to be replaced in my mind on the Democrat ticket. He's simply is unfit for the position, and they are going to swap them out with the fresher face of the worst governor in the United States, Gavin Newsom. #newsom #democrats #uspolitics #president

Keywords
dementiademocratsrepublicansdemocratjoe bidengavin newsomkamala harrisus politicsnomineefree palestinedementia joepresidential ticketdemocrat nomineeuniting the nationthey will replace biden

