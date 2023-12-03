Avdeevka front, Russian Fighters from the 87th regiment are utilizing a homemade Robot-Cart

Wartime DIY
On the Avdeevka front, fighters from the 87th regiment are utilizing a homemade robot-cart.
The robotic platform facilitates delivering ammunition, food, water to the frontline, and evacuating injured soldiers. This device was developed and constructed by the fighters themselves.
