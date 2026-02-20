AI Data Centers and Technological Solutions, an interview with Charlie Robinson, Tim James, Marjory Wildcraft, and Patrick Henningsen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI expansion is reshaping land, water, and power use — but at what cost? Massive data centers are consuming farmland while farmers push back. Innovation must serve humanity, not replace sustainability. Decentralized tech solutions exist. The question is: who controls the future of computing?
#AI #TechFuture #FarmersFirst #Decentralization #DigitalEconomy #Sustainability
