Pilot struck by heart attack at Virginia airport...

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It's nailed on that all pilots are vaxxed pretty much everywhere, so yeah, I'll stick my neck out and state that the pilot's cardiac arrest was caused by the VAXX.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/tsa-officers-save-pilot-ric-april-24-2023
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