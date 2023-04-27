Pilot struck by heart attack at Virginia airport...

It's nailed on that all pilots are vaxxed pretty much everywhere, so yeah, I'll stick my neck out and state that the pilot's cardiac arrest was caused by the VAXX.
https://www.wtvr.com/news/local-news/tsa-officers-save-pilot-ric-april-24-2023
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.