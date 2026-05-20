Alix Mayer Show: Lara Logan: 'We Need A Digital Bill Of Rights' | Ep 2

In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with investigative journalist Lara Logan to talk about the collapse of trust in legacy media, the COVID-era turning points that reshaped public debate, and the growing threat of the surveillance state.





Logan reflects on her career from international reporting to 60 Minutes and explains why she ultimately broke from mainstream media to become an independent journalist. She shares what first made her question the dominant COVID narrative, how media institutions handled dissent, and why she believes the next major civil-liberties battle will center on digital surveillance, data collection, and the erosion of constitutional protections in the online world.





In this episode, we cover:

• Lara Logan’s journalism background and her years at 60 Minutes

• What first made her question the COVID narrative

• How legacy media lost public trust

• The political and cultural divides exposed during the pandemic

• Hospital protocols, lockdowns, and the long tail of COVID-era policy

• The rise of medical freedom as a unifying issue across political lines

• What those lifestyle forms in the pediatric office are really for

• Digital surveillance, biometric tracking, and the “internet of bodies”

• Why Logan believes America needs a digital bill of rights





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists:

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.





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Learn more about Free Now Foundation and our work to end medical mandates and defend informed choice:

https://freenowfoundation.org/





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