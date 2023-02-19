Create New Account
Midnight Ride: Giants of Tartaria
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST) w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.


In the Hebrew Bible and the Quran, Gog and Magog are described as legendary and fearsome giants, sometimes depicted as being in opposition to God and humanity.

In the Hebrew Bible, Gog and Magog are described in the Book of Ezekiel as a pair of nations who will invade Israel in the end times, only to be defeated by God. The identities of Gog and Magog are not clear, but they are often associated with enemies of Israel or with the forces of chaos and destruction.

In the Quran, Gog and Magog are described as a people who live behind a great wall and who will cause destruction and chaos on the earth until the Day of Judgment. The wall is said to be maintained by Dhul-Qarnayn, a legendary figure who is believed to have been a prophet or a righteous king.

In later traditions, Gog and Magog were sometimes portrayed as monsters or demons, associated with the apocalypse or the end of the world.


