Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2022 Annual Wrap Up: News Trends & Stories, Part I with Dr. Joseph P. Farrell
43 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


By Catherine Austin Fitts

This week, we begin the publication of our 2022 Annual Wrap Up. Dr. Joseph P. Farrell joins me for Part I of News Trends & Stories; we will continue with Part II the following week…

Subscriber Only Content

Click to the Full Report:
https://home.solari.com/coming-tuesday-2022-annual-wrap-up-news-trends-stories-part-i-with-dr-joseph-p-farrell/

Subscribe on Solari:
 https://shop.solari.com

Join & share
 telegram: https://t.me/solarireport
 GAB: @CatherineAustinFitts
Bitchute: Solari Report

Keywords
trumpcdcmilitarycrimemurderbidenmediahhsfraudnihstoriesbioweaponpart 1catherine austin fittscovid vaccinecriminal prosecutionsolarireport2022 annual wrap upnews trendsdr joseph p farrell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket