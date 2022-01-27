Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Are You ready for the Football Season (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.27.15)

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The show's title is Are You ready for the Football Season? Who is in greater danger - the fans or the players? How Dangerous is foot ball really ? How hazardous is it? More shocking news from the Medical Industrial complex itself. Tune in Think Happens.
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