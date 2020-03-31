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UFOs from the perfect storm
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30 views • March 31, 2020
Alejandro Mollá, on September 14, 2019, records with his mobile phone from his house five unidentified flying objects that maneuvered inside the storm in the sky of Alicante, a sighting of UFOs of great impact by which different media have been interested and international newspapers. NASA itself has requested the original videos for study.
Alejandro Mollá is editor of Agency 6.
Several similar objects were seen in the city of Lorca in the region of Murcia.
Alejandro Mollá is editor of Agency 6.
Several similar objects were seen in the city of Lorca in the region of Murcia.
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