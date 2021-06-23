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Dr. Peter McCullough interview
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2007 views • June 23, 2021
“This is Dr. Peter McCullough being interviewed/deposed by Reiner Fuellmich as part of Fuellmich’s lawsuit(s)
against certain entities like the CDC, the WHO and numerous others in the World Court and possibly other, individual country venues. Dr. Peter McCullough is possibly the highest-profile person in the world of medical research to have begun telling the truth about this phony pandemic and extremely dangerous bio-weapon that’s being marketed and forced upon the world as a “Covid-19 vaccine.”
against certain entities like the CDC, the WHO and numerous others in the World Court and possibly other, individual country venues. Dr. Peter McCullough is possibly the highest-profile person in the world of medical research to have begun telling the truth about this phony pandemic and extremely dangerous bio-weapon that’s being marketed and forced upon the world as a “Covid-19 vaccine.”
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