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Megyn Kelly calls out 'the unifier' Joe Biden
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25 views • November 10, 2020
Longtime political commentator and talk host Megyn Kelly joins Newsmax TV's Greg Kelly to discuss the fallout from the 2020 Presidential Election, Trump's chances of turning the numbers around in his favor, Joe Biden's take on divisiveness and the political climate, and more. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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