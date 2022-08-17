MARKS OF SPIRITUAL IMMATURITY

Calvary Melbourne, Australia is also on Brighteon.com.

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/inhisservice

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Hebrews 5:12-14. The readers had been Christians for some time and should by now have been able to teach others. They were not yet able to teach, because they had not grown strong as Christians. As we grow strong through the word of God, we should be able to teach other people. If we do not grow and learn, we shall need to learn the first lessons again. If we do not go ahead in our belief, we shall go back. We cannot stand still.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au