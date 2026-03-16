Clear Metadata: Dear OnlyFans, creators & Instagram food vloggers, here’s how you can continue posting & still go viral - clear your Metadata before posting

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Adding: Israeli media: With the approval of censorship: "Interception fragments" fell just a few meters away from the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

Adding:

Kaja Kallas (VP of EU Commission) stated that Europeans have no desire to change the mandate of the naval mission "Aspides" for patrolling Hormuz

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Ali Larijani (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran) on X:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To Muslims around the world and to the governments of Islamic countries:

1. Iran has been subjected to a deceptive American–Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations, with the aim of dismantling Iran. This aggression led to the martyrdom of the great leader and self-sacrificing figure of the Islamic Revolution, as well as a number of civilians and military commanders. However, the aggressors faced firm national and Islamic resistance from the Iranian people.

2. You know that, except in rare cases and only in political stances, no Islamic country stood by the Iranian people. Nevertheless, the Iranian people, through their strong will, were able to suppress the aggressor enemy, to the point that today it is unable to find a way out of this strategic predicament.

3. Iran continues on the path of resistance in confronting the “Great Satan” and the “Lesser Satan,” meaning America and Israel. But is the position of some Islamic governments not contradictory to the saying of the Prophet:

“Whoever hears a man calling, ‘O Muslims!’ and does not respond is not a Muslim.”

So what kind of Islam is this?

4. Some countries have gone further and claimed that Iran has become their enemy because it targeted American and Israeli bases and interests on their territory. Is Iran expected to stand idle while American bases in your countries are used to attack it? These are weak excuses. Today the confrontation is between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on?

5. Think about the future of the Islamic world. You know that America is not loyal, and Israel is your enemy. Stop for a moment and reflect on yourselves and on the future of the region. Iran advises you and does not seek dominance over you.

6. The unity of the Islamic Ummah, if achieved with full strength, is capable of guaranteeing security, progress, and independence for all its countries.

Peace be upon you.