The Lizard People Conspiracy | Inside Job | Netflix

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lw7tZ2z9krE





Date video uploaded to YouTube: 10/25/2021





#InsideJob

The lizard people are upon us. Spot Taylor Swift, Judge Judy and even Her Majesty The Queen reveal their true reptilian forms in Inside Job. Created by Alex Hirsch and Shion Takeuchi, now streaming on Netflix.





#InsideJob





About Netflix:

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 214 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages.





The Lizard People Conspiracy | Inside Job | Netflix





Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake. Managing the world's conspiracies is a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers.





The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028: A Futuristic Scenario to Facilitate Medical Countermeasure Communication

https://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/publications/the-spars-pandemic-2025-2028-a-futuristic-scenario-to-facilitate-medical-countermeasure-communication





