Vaccinated Blood Analysis - 1 drop of blood -Black Magneto-Graphene pushing Lipid Nano Gel throughout the vaccinated blood on a slide

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This is a drop of jabbed blood on a slide magnified 40x using a microscope. The red coloring you see is the actual red blood cells. The black is magnetographene and always appears powder-like in the blood. The light green structures with the dark black outline are Lipid Nano Gel structures and are full of other structures and substances when viewed at a higher magnification. What you see in the video is the MagnetoGraphene pushing and spreading the Lipid Nano Gel throughout the blood on the slide.
Check out the YouTube video: Nanotubes assemble! Rice introduces Teslaphoresis