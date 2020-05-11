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URGENT!!! if you are wearing a mask you must watch this!!! an important message from dr buttar on wearing masks
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158 views • May 11, 2020
an important message from dr buttar on why we should not be wearing face masks to "protect" ourselves and explains their actual purpose....we are all being misinformed by the MSM and the so-called "experts"!!!
www.bit.ly/advancedmedicine
www.bit.ly/advancedmedicine
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