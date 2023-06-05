After Suitcase Nukes

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





June 5, 2023





Today Pastor Stan talks about what happens after a Suitcase Nuke has detonated. What can we expect in the next few days? Will there be electricity? How long will we have water? Will we be able to call loved ones? It’s crucial to prepare ahead of time and be prepared should we survive such a devastating disaster.





00:00 – Introduction

05:09 - The Day After Detonation

11:37 - SolarSurge.net

14:42 - Day Two

19:18 - Day Three

21:04 - Day Four

22:31 - Active Prophecies

26:26 - Iodate Pills





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