AJN Live - Sunday Live - Trump Threatens Again That 'Iran Will No Longer Exist' If They Don’t Immediately Open Hormuz - 6-28-2026

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FULL SUNDAY BOMBSHELL BROADCAST: Trump Threatens Again That “Iran Will No Longer Exist” If They Don’t Immediately Open Hormuz After Striking Iranian Facilities Over Weekend! Meanwhile, Muslims March In Every Western Capital Declaring Their Intention To Conquer World! PLUS, Israel Caught Red-Handed Trying To Pay Trump Admin Officials Up To $20 Million To Secretly Work For The Netanyahu Regime & Push Total War With Iran! FULL MUST-WATCH/SHARE SHOW — 6/28/26