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Your superhuman abilities were stolen from you!!! can you take them back?
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164 views • January 15, 2022
What if, like so many things, western med., religion, history of or genuis, history of our planet,
All of the things that we were taught are false.
What if the emotion that we're taught to feel by name Is not the true the state of being those there is emotions could potentially put us in.
I made an earlier video about fear, here is the link
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
All of the things that we were taught are false.
What if the emotion that we're taught to feel by name Is not the true the state of being those there is emotions could potentially put us in.
I made an earlier video about fear, here is the link
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b412d49d-5ea7-4a8b-9bf2-3cf6aef98851
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