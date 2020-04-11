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Episode #1879 - Thursday - April 09, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/qoeQKQh0uZw
AG Barr Says "Draconian" CoronaVirus Restrictions Should Be Re-Evaluated Next Month - 1879-6P
Attorney General William Barr Wednesday called the restrictions in effect in many states to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus “draconian” and said they should be revisited next month. Asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham about the balance between religious freedoms and the need to protect people from the coronavirus with restrictions like stay-at-home orders, Barr said the federal government would be “keeping a careful eye on” states’ use of broad powers to regulate the lives of their citizens. AG Barr Says “Draconian” CoronaVirus Restrictions Should Be Re-Evaluated Next Month – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/5amG30qwHl5
GUEST: KrisAnne Hall is the president of Liberty First University and travels the country teaching the foundational principles of Liberty and our Constitutional Republic. KrisAnne is the author of 6 books on the Constitution and Bill of Rights, she also has a nationally syndicated radio show and a cable television show. KrisAnne has been featured on C-SPAN TV and C-SPAN Book TV. Host of The KrisAnne Hall Show, she pulls no punches, puts Liberty First and gives no quarter to those who hide behind party labels. Like no other host, KrisAnne will tell you what the founders had to say on today’s relevant issues . KrisAnne is a disabled Army veteran, a mother, a pastor’s wife, and a patriot. She lives in North Florida with her husband JC, an evangelist, missionary to Haiti, and former Russian instructor for the US Navy, and their adopted son Colton.
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