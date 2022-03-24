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X22 Report A 03. 24. 22.
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240 views • March 24, 2022
Ep. 2734a - Globalization Is Ending, The [CB] Will Follow, Trump Was Right Again
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The economic narrative is falling apart, the people are not buying what they are selling. Globalism is coming to an end, they [CB] will try to push the CBDC but this will fail. Trump was right again.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The economic narrative is falling apart, the people are not buying what they are selling. Globalism is coming to an end, they [CB] will try to push the CBDC but this will fail. Trump was right again.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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